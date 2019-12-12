Left Menu
Bulls hit season scoring high in rolling past Hawks

  12-12-2019
Zach LaVine scored a game-high 35 points on 12-for-16 shooting, including 7 of 7 from beyond the arc, and the Chicago Bulls cruised to a 136-102 win over the visiting Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. Lauri Markkanen added 22 points on 8-for-9 shooting for Chicago, which recorded a season-high in points and snapped a three-game losing streak. Coby White scored 19 points to lead the Bulls' reserves, while Wendell Carter Jr. notched his 13th double-double in 26 games with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Alex Len scored 17 points off the bench to lead Atlanta, which lost its second game in as many nights. Cam Reddish added 16 points off the bench, and Trae Young recorded a double-double with 15 points and 13 assists despite shooting only 4 of 14 from the field and 1 of 6 from beyond the arc. After a fast-paced third quarter, during which the Bulls outscored the Hawks 40-35, Chicago increased its lead to 106-87. It marked the first time the Bulls scored 100-plus points in the first three quarters since April 14, 2008, against the Milwaukee Bucks, according to the team.

The Bulls outscored the Hawks 30-15 in the fourth quarter. Chicago jumped to a 66-52 lead at the half.

The Hawks established a 31-23 lead late in the first quarter when Allen Crabbe assisted on a layup by Len. That followed a 3-pointer by Reddish one possession earlier. Chicago responded with a 14-2 run to close out the first quarter and grab a 37-33 lead.

In the final minute of the second quarter, the Bulls increased their lead to double digits. Markkanen made two free throws and Shaquille Harrison made a dunk to push the lead to 14 before the break. Chicago shot 57.4 percent (54 of 94) overall and 45.8 percent (11 of 24) from beyond the arc.

Atlanta shot 42.2 percent (35 of 83) from the field and 34.2 percent (13 of 38) from 3-point range.

