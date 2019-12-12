Left Menu
Jazz roll in 2nd half as Wolves lose 6th straight

  • Updated: 12-12-2019 09:20 IST
  • Created: 12-12-2019 09:18 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points, dished out six assists and collected five rebounds to lift the visiting Utah Jazz to a 127-116 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. Rudy Gobert finished with 20 points and 16 rebounds to help the Jazz win for just the third time in nine games. Joe Ingles added 23 points, five rebounds and five assists. Six players scored in double figures for Utah.

The Jazz shot 56.6 percent from the field and 45.7 percent from 3-point range. They finished with a 45-42 edge on rebounds and outscored Minnesota 48-44 in the paint. Jeff Teague scored 32 points and dished out six assists to lead the Timberwolves. Andrew Wiggins added 26 points while Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds.

Minnesota lost its sixth straight game and gave up at least 120 points for the fifth consecutive contest. The Jazz twice built a seven-point lead in the second quarter, going up 55-48 on the second time, after scoring on seven straight possessions. Mitchell and Gobert combined for five baskets in that stretch.

Minnesota ran off four straight baskets in the final 90 seconds before halftime to tie it at 59-59. Towns, Wiggins and Teague hit 3-pointers to fuel the outburst. Utah used hot perimeter shooting to pull away in the third quarter. The Jazz went 8 of 13 from 3-point range in the quarter. It helped them carve out a double-digit lead as the quarter progressed.

Utah outscored Minnesota 20-8 over the final six minutes of the quarter to take a 97-83 lead into the fourth. Bojan Bogdanovic started it off with a 3-pointer and Georges Niang punctuated the run with an outside shot. The Jazz led by as many as 20 points in the fourth quarter, going up 104-84 with 9:22 left on another 3-pointer from Niang.

