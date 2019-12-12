Rugby-Australia confirm Wisemantel as Wallabies attack coach

Simon Wisemantel was confirmed as the new attack Wallabies attack coach under head coach Dave Rennie on Thursday when Rugby Australia announced three new appointments. Wisemantel, whose stock rose considerably working in the attack role with England before and during this year's Rugby World Cup, returns to Australia after passing up the chance to continue working with Eddie Jones.

"I'm really looking forward to returning home to Australia after ten years and for the opportunity to work alongside Dave Rennie," the 49-year-old former rugby league player said. "I've learnt a few things from working with various programs around the world and it's given me another perspective on how to view the game as an attack coach.

"Historically, the Wallabies have been innovative in how they play the game and how they attack so I want to bring that to the table." Wisemantel was previously a skills coach with the Wallabies and has also been on staff with the Samoa and Japan national teams during a peripatetic coaching career.

He replaces Shaun Berne, who was appointed by Michael Cheika this year and worked with the Wallabies backs on their run to the World Cup quarter-finals. Cheika resigned after the World Cup and will be replaced by New Zealander Rennie, who will take up the post next July, after seeing out the season with Glasgow Warriors.

In the other Rugby Australia appointments, Dean Benton was named national head of athletic performance, while Chris Webb will serve as general manager of the Wallabies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)