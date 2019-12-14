Left Menu
Former standout Saints LB Johnson dies at 57

Image Credit: Wikipedia

Former New Orleans Saints standout linebacker Vaughan Johnson has died. He was 57. Johnson died at his home in North Carolina on Thursday due to kidney disease and lung failure, according to CrescentCitySports.com.

"The thoughts and prayers of the organization are with Vaughan Johnson's family after his passing," the Saints said in a statement released Friday. "Not only was Vaughan a force on the field in the middle of the 'Dome Patrol' defense, but he was a gentle giant off of it. An underrated defender in the middle of a dominant defense, he quickly became a fan favorite and the respect he garnered league-wide among his peers is evidenced by his four consecutive Pro Bowl selections." Johnson played eight seasons with the Saints from 1986-93. His Pro Bowl selections were from 1989-92.

He teamed up with Hall of Famer Rickey Jackson, Pat Swilling and the late Sam Mills to form the "Dome Patrol," considered one of the top linebacker units in NFL history. All four linebackers made the Pro Bowl in 1992.

"Vaughan was a special guy," Swilling told NOLA.com. "You always hear that about people, but Vaughan really was. For a guy who would knock your head off on the field, his demeanor wasn't like that. He always had a great smile on his face and was just a great guy. He will be missed." Johnson racked up 664 tackles, 12 sacks, 11 forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, and four interceptions during his tenure with the Saints. He had five tackles in four games for the Philadelphia Eagles in 1994, his final NFL campaign.

