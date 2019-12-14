Vikings WR Thielen to play versus Chargers

Minnesota Vikings receiver Adam Thielen is slated to return to the field for Sunday's road game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Thielen was removed from the club's injury list on Friday, making him probable to play.

Thielen has missed four straight games and five of the past six due to a hamstring injury. He was hurt in Week 7 against the Detroit Lions and he aggravated it two weeks later when he attempted to return to action against the Kansas City Chiefs. Thielen, 29, has 27 receptions for 391 yards and six touchdowns in eight games this season. He has 320 receptions over 88 games in his six-year career -- all with the Vikings -- for 4,288 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Last season, Thielen recorded career highs of 113 receptions, 1,373 yards, and nine touchdowns. Also, running back Alexander Mattison (ankle) and safety Jayron Kearse (toe) was ruled out for the contest. Cornerback Xavier Rhodes (ankle) and receiver Bisi Johnson (quadriceps) are questionable.

