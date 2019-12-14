Left Menu
Sixers hold off Pelicans, improve to 14-0 at home

  • Reuters
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 08:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 08:23 IST
Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Tobias Harris scored 31 points and the host Philadelphia 76ers remained unbeaten at home following a 116-109 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. It's the 13th time this season that Harris has scored at least 20 points.

Ben Simmons added 24 points and 11 assists while Joel Embiid had 24 points and 11 rebounds as the Sixers improved to 14-0 at home. It's their longest winning streak at home to open a season since coming up with 22 in the championship season of 1966-67. The Sixers won their fifth in a row.

The Pelicans' Jrue Holiday made 2 of 3 free throws with 21.0 seconds remaining to cut the lead to 112-109. Embiid responded with two free throws and the Sixers pulled away for the win. Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 17 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter while JJ Redick added 19, but they dropped their 11th consecutive game and fell to 2-11 on the road.

Holiday had 12 points and 10 assists but shot 4 of 18 from the field. After the Sixers built a 39-25 at the end of the first quarter, the Pelicans responded and closed within 62-57 at halftime.

Harris led the Sixers with 14 points while Redick paced the Pelicans with 12. New Orleans knocked down seven straight field goals during one stretch to whittle the lead down to five. Derrick Favors hit a floater in the lane and the Pelicans then tied the score at 68 with 7:41 remaining in the third.

After New Orleans went ahead 71-70, the Sixers scored nine in a row, five from Harris, for a 79-71 advantage. James Ennis made a deep 3-pointer with 2.6 seconds remaining and the Sixers held a 92-82 lead after the third quarter.

Philadelphia went ahead by 13, 96-83, three minutes into the fourth. The Pelicans cut the lead to 98-90 with 6:00 left when Redick knocked down two free throws.

New Orleans closed within 102-96 with 3:11 left, but the Sixers scored the next three points to move back ahead 105-96 with 2:23 to go.

