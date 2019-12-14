Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top guns all confirm for Australian Open

  • PTI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 10:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 09:55 IST
Top guns all confirm for Australian Open
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

All the world's top 50 men and women players, bar Victoria Azarenka, have confirmed they will start the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the season, at Melbourne Park in January, organizers said. Top-ranked Rafael Nadal and Ashleigh Barty lead the field at the 115th edition of the tournament from January 20-February 7, which will mark the return to action of former world number three Juan Martin del Potro.

The Argentinian has a protected ranking of 22 as he makes a comeback from a six-month injury break. Seven-time winner Serena Williams will play as she targets an elusive 24th Grand Slam title to match the all-time haul of Margaret Court.

The controversial Australian, who has upset some players with her views on homosexuality and gay marriage, will be honoured during the tournament to mark the 50th anniversary of her calendar-year Grand Slam. Williams' 39-year-old sister Venus will also be back for another year.

Missing among the top 50 is two-time champion Azarenka, who withdrew prior to the entry deadline Saturday for unspecified reasons. "We are delighted to welcome this extremely strong player field to Melbourne in what promises to be a once in a generation event," said tournament director Craig Tiley.

Over the past decade, with the exception of Swiss Stan Wawrinka in 2014, the men's event has been dominated by Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, while Nadal won his first and only crown in 2009. Djokovic is the defending champion and is gunning for an eighth title while Federer, at age 38, is looking for his seventh.

The women's event has been far more open with seven different champions in the past 10 years, including Japan's Naomi Osaka in 2019. Former winner Caroline Wozniacki recently announced that the tournament would be her last before retiring.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Penguins’ Rust beats Kings with shootout goal

Bryan Rust, who earlier had two goals and an assist, scored the only goal in the shootout Saturday as the Pittsburgh Penguins downed the visiting Los Angeles Kings 5-4. Rust, the seventh shooter, beat Jonathan Quick on a backhander in the s...

UPDATE 2-Strong earthquake strikes southern Philippines, no tsunami expected

A powerful earthquake struck near the Philippines city of Davao on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, the latest tremor to strike the southern part of the country in recent months, but there was no threat of a tsunami.The magnitude 6....

Blues erase 3-0 deficit, drop Blackhawks 4-3

Justin Faulk scored the game-winning goal as the St. Louis Blues rallied from a 3-0 third-period deficit to defeat the visiting Chicago Blackhawks 4-3. Tyler Bozak scored twice for the Blues in his 700th NHL game, and Jacob de la Rose score...

Assam: 3 died, 27 injured till now in protests over Citizenship (Amendment) Act

Three people have died so far while 27 suffered injuries in the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 in the state. The information was provided by the government-run Guwahati Medical College Hospital where injured were given...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019