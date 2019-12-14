Frank Lampard praises Christian Pulisic

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard praised Christian Pulisic and said there is more to come from the 21-year-old. "There's a lot more to come. He gets himself in so many great positions with his talent and his dribbling ability so more goals will be the next stage of that," the club's official website quoted Lampard as saying.

"I am really pleased with him because we have asked a lot of him. He has played a lot of games recently, back-to-back in a new league that's very physical but of course we want a lot more as well," he added. Chelsea currently holds the fourth position on the Premier League's table with 29 points.

The club will now compete against Bournemouth today. (ANI)

