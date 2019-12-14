Left Menu
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

The United States clawed back into contention at the Presidents Cup on Saturday by dominating the afternoon foursomes, but late scrambling by the Internationals secured a 10-8 lead heading into the final day at Royal Melbourne.

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-VGK-DAL/ Golden Knights, Pacioretty stop Stars in overtime

Max Pacioretty scored 51 seconds into overtime to give the visiting Vegas Golden Knights a 3-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Friday night. TENNIS-SCHIAVONE/

Former French Open champion Schiavone says she has overcome cancer (Reuters) - Former French Open champion Francesca Schiavone has been given the all clear following a “tough battle” with cancer, the 39-year-old Italian has said.

UPCOMING SOCCER-CLUB-ALH-TUN/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - FIFA Club World Cup - Al Hilal v Esperance de Tunis Asian champions Al Hilal play Esperance de Tunis - the African champions - in the second round of the FIFA Club World Cup in Doha. 14 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-BAY-SVW/REPORT (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Werder Bremen

Bayern Munich face Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga. 14 Dec 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-MAI-DOR/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Mainz v Borussia Dortmund

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Mainz v Borussia Dortmund 14 Dec 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-AVA/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Sheffield United v Aston Villa

14 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-SOC-FCB/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Sociedad v Barcelona Real Sociedad host Barcelona in La Liga.

14 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-NEW/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Burnley v Newcastle United 14 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEI-NOR/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Leicester City v Norwich City

14 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-BOU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth Chelsea play Bournemouth in the Premier League.

14 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-FRANCE-MTZ-OLM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer France - Ligue 1 - Metz vs Marseille - wrap Metz host Marseille in Ligue 1

14 Dec 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-PRM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Napoli v Parma Napoli host Parma in a Serie A match.

14 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-WHU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Southampton v West Ham United 14 Dec 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-CLUB-MNT-ALS/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - FIFA Club World Cup - Monterrey v Al Sadd

Monterrey play either Al Sadd in the second round of the FIFA Club World Cup in Doha. 14 Dec 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-GEN-SAM/REPORT Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Genoa v Sampdoria

Neighbours Genoa and Sampdoria meet in the Lighthouse derby with both teams mired in the battle against relegation. 14 Dec 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-ATM-OSA/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Atletico Madrid v Osasuna

Atletico Madrid host Osasuna in La Liga. 14 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

GOLF-PRESIDENTS/ (TV) Golf - Presidents Cup

Day four of the Presidents Cup at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club. 15 Dec 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

OLYMPICS-2020/STADIUM (PIX) (TV) Olympics-Official opening of Tokyo 2020 National Stadium

The official opening ceremony of the newly-built National Stadium, the venue set to be the centrepiece of next year's Tokyo 2020 Olympics. 15 Dec 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-AUS-NZL/ Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - First test

Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - First test at Perth Stadium - Day/Night 15 Dec

SURFING-WSL/ Surfing - World Surf League - Vans Triple Crown of Surfing - Billabong Pipe Masters

The final event of the World Surfing League's World Championship Tour (WCT) takes place at Pipeline, on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii. Ten men's qualifying spots for surfing's debut at the Tokyo Olympic Games are up for grabs for surfers on the 2019 WCT, adding further importance to this contest at one of surfing's most dangerous locations. 15 Dec

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

