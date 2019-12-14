Left Menu
Development News Edition

Inter Milan cancel Conte presser over 'insulting' letter

  • PTI
  • |
  • Milan
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 21:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 21:31 IST
Inter Milan cancel Conte presser over 'insulting' letter

Milan, Dec 14 (AFP) Inter Milan on Saturday cancelled coach Antonio Conte's press conference ahead of their league game against Fiorentina because of "an offensive letter" published in a leading Italian sports daily. "Yesterday (Friday), the Corriere dello Sport published an offensive letter towards our coach, justifying its aggression in the comment," the Italian team said in a statement on Twitter as journalists were waiting for the start of the press conference.

"In order to send a signal to all media that they must 'guarantee respect of people,' we will not hold a press conference today." In the letter, a Bologna fan wrote he "enjoyed seeing the great Inter outclassed by Barcelona B", who had shown the Italian side's "worn-out" coach how to play football.

"I contest this beatification of Conte who in his career despite the victories has never shown a good game," the letter continued. It added that despite spending over 150 million euros ($166 million), more than any other Italian team, Chinese-owned Inter could not beat Slavia Prague and lost to Borussia Dortmund.

The editor of the letters' page Italo Cucci added a comment, stating that Inter have "thrown away the Champions League and maybe the rest too" by loaning Mauro Icardi to Paris Saint-Germain, adding: "Slogan: No Icardi, No Party". Corriere dello Sport have already been under fire following their controversial "Black Friday" headline earlier this month ahead of the first Serie A meeting between Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku and former Manchester United teammate Chris Smalling, now playing for Roma.

Inter Milan are two points ahead of Juventus at the top of the Serie A table before Sunday's trip to Fiorentina, but were the only one of Italy's four teams not to advance to the Champions League last 16. AFP PDS PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Long walk to home: Rehabilitation of tribals displaced due to Naxalism stuck in survey stage

The Centres efforts to identity and rehabilitate around 5,000 tribal families displaced from Chhattisgarh due to Naxalism have not moved beyond the survey stage. The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes NCST and the Union Tribal Affairs...

Bucks cruise past Cavs to win 18th straight

The Milwaukee Bucks continued their franchise-best start and pulled within two games of matching their all-time longest winning streak on Saturday, routing the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers 125-108. Milwaukee faced little resistance from a s...

Cold wave forecast in J-K, Himachal Pradesh

Cold Wave conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand predicted India Meteorological Department IMD on Sunday. Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is likely to occur o...

Foegele, Hurricanes shut out Flames

James Reimer made 32 saves for his second shutout of the season, and Brock McGinn and Dougie Hamilton scored second-period goals, as the visiting Carolina Hurricanes cooled off the streaking Calgary Flames with a 4-0 victory on Saturday. Wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019