  Updated: 14-12-2019 23:29 IST
  Created: 14-12-2019 23:22 IST
Lions RB Johnson wants to play again this season
The second-year back told the Detroit Free Press on Saturday that he wants to play in Weeks 16 and 17, even though the Lions (3-9-1) have already been eliminated from the playoffs. Image Credit: Flickr

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson still hopes to play again this season. He has been sidelined since Week 7 with an injured right knee and will not suit up for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The second-year back told the Detroit Free Press on Saturday that he wants to play in Weeks 16 and 17, even though the Lions (3-9-1) have already been eliminated from the playoffs. "As stupid as some people may see it, I like to play, man," Johnson told the newspaper. "I did all this work in the offseason, did all this work in the summer, and I didn't do it to play five games. Obviously, my goal every year is to play a full season. Two seasons down, I'm 0 for 2. But getting to (seven games), whatever it might be, is better than where I'm at now."

A second-round pick in 2018, the 22-year-old Johnson rushed for 641 yards and three touchdowns and caught 32 passes for 213 yards and one score in 10 games as a rookie. This season, he rushed for 308 yards and two touchdowns and added nine receptions for 126 yards and one TD in Detroit's first six games.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

