Lions place LB Davis, G Dahl on IR

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 04:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 04:11 IST
Detroit promoted running back Wes Hills and offensive tackle Dan Skipper from the practice squad to fill the openings. Image Credit: Flickr

The Detroit Lions announced Saturday that they placed linebacker Jarrad Davis and left guard Joe Dahl on injured reserve. Davis is dealing with ankle and knee injuries. The third-year pro is third on the Lions with 63 tackles and has a team-best three forced fumbles.

Dahl is bothered by back and knee injuries. Both players were ruled out on Friday for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Detroit promoted running back Wes Hills and offensive tackle Dan Skipper from the practice squad to fill the openings. Hills could see his first NFL game action, since starting running back Bo Scarbrough (ribs) is listed as questionable.

Skipper has played in four NFL games -- one with the Lions in 2017 and three earlier this season for the Houston Texans. He will provide depth with Dahl and starting right tackle Rick Wagner (knee) sidelined. Tyrell Crosby is expected to start in Wagner's spot, and Kenny Wiggins will likely fill in for Dahl. Rookie Jahlani Tavai (49 tackles) will start in place of Davis.

--Field Level Media

