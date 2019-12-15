Saints rule out S Bell, LB Alonso for Monday

The New Orleans Saints ruled out safety Vonn Bell and linebacker Kiko Alonso for Monday night's game against the visiting Indianapolis Colts. Bell is dealing with a knee injury and will miss his first game of the season. He leads the NFL with five fumble recoveries (returning one for a touchdown) and ranks second on the team with 89 tackles.

Alonso is dealing with a quadriceps injury. The game will be the second Alonso has missed this season. Tight end Jared Cook is cleared to play after suffering a concussion in last Sunday's 48-46 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Cook was injured while making his second touchdown catch of the game as he was the recipient of a hit from San Francisco cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon. NOLA.com reported that Witherspoon was fined $28,075 for the blow. Other Saints who will miss the game are guard Andrus Peat (forearm), and cornerbacks Patrick Robinson (calf) and Johnson Bademosi (foot). Bademosi was added to the injury report on Saturday.

Quarterback Drew Brees was listed on the report Thursday and Friday with an elbow injury but he was removed Saturday.

