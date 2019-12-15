Left Menu
Siakam powers Raptors past Nets

  • Updated: 15-12-2019 08:42 IST
  • Created: 15-12-2019 08:42 IST
Pascal Siakam scored 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, and the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting Brooklyn Nets 110-102 Saturday night. The Raptors have won 16 of their past 17 meetings with the Nets, including nine in a row at home.

Siakam added three steals and three blocks while hitting 3 of 5 3-point attempts. Norman Powell added 25 points for the Raptors before fouling out with 1:05 left in the game. Kyle Lowry scored 17 points, Marc Gasol had 17 points and 15 rebounds and Serge Ibaka had 12 points and 12 rebounds off the bench. Spencer Dinwiddie had 24 points and eight assists for the Nets, Garrett Temple had 16 points and Taurean Prince had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Joe Harris added 13 points, David Nwaba scored 10, DeAndre Jordan contributed seven points and 13 rebounds and Jarrett Allen had seven points and 10 rebounds.

Toronto led by as many as 16 points during the first half and took a seven-point lead into the fourth quarter. The lead reached 14 points on Ibaka's layup with 7:56 left in the fourth quarter. The Nets responded with a 6-0 run. When Siakam made one of two free throws with 3:39 remaining, Toronto led by 11. Powell's dunk made the lead 15 with 2:31 to play.

The Raptors led 38-31 after the first quarter. Lowry's 3-pointer stretched the lead to 16 early in the second. Dinwiddie's 11-foot floater and free throw trimmed the lead to four points with 6:32 left in the first half. Toronto responded with a 10-1 surge to lead by 13. Brooklyn ended the first half on an 8-2 run capped by Prince's 3-pointer to cut Toronto's lead to 65-60.

Siakam had 25 first-half points, and Dinwiddie had 15. The Nets pulled to within two points of the lead early in the second half, but Powell's corner 3-pointer had the Raptors ahead by 11 with 6:04 left in the third quarter.

Siakam made a spectacular block on a layup attempt by Rodions Kurucs. Serge Ibaka was fouled on the resulting fast break, and he made both for an eight-point Toronto lead. The Raptors led 90-83 after three quarters. Toronto's Fred VanVleet (right knee contusion) missed his third straight game.

