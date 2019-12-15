Penguins’ Rust beats Kings with shootout goal

Bryan Rust, who earlier had two goals and an assist, scored the only goal in the shootout Saturday as the Pittsburgh Penguins downed the visiting Los Angeles Kings 5-4. Rust, the seventh shooter, beat Jonathan Quick on a backhander in the shootout.

Jack Johnson and Teddy Blueger also scored, and Jake Guentzel and Kris Letang each had three assists for Pittsburgh, which has won five of six and picked up its league-leading 14th home win. Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry made 38 saves and stopped all four Kings he faced in the shootout.

Kyle Clifford had a goal and an assist, and Austin Wagner, Tyler Toffoli, and Michael Amadio also scored for Los Angeles, which had won two straight. Quick made 23 saves.

For the second straight game, the Penguins were without center Evgeni Malkin, who was ill. Los Angeles opened the scoring at 11:08 of the first. Wagner, off the rush, one-timed a pass from Guentzel to make it 1-0.

The Penguins appeared to tie it 19 seconds later on a singular effort by Brandon Tanev. However, the Kings successfully challenged that Blueger interfered with Quick, negating the goal. Toffoli made it 2-0 when he flipped a backhander past Jarry at 18:00 of the first.

Rust cut it to 2-1 at 3:31 of the second. On a three-on-two, Guentzel connected with Rust near the left hash mark, and Rust beat Quick glove side. At 17:36, Pittsburgh got its first five-on-three power-play goal as Rust struck again, on a one-timer, to tie it at 2-2.

Blueger gave Pittsburgh a 3-2 lead at 9:26 of the third on a short-range rebound. At 11:29, Jarry squeezed his pads to stop Los Angeles' Anze Kopitar's backhander on a penalty shot.

Johnson chipped a rebound past Quick 29 seconds later during a four-on-four play to push the Penguins' lead to 4-2. Clifford scored on a long rebound at to close it to 4-3 at 15:00, and Amadio scored from a scramble in front of the net to tie it at 16:23.

