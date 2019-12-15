Left Menu
Devils top Coyotes to end seven-game skid

  • Reuters
  • Arizona
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 09:47 IST
  • Created: 15-12-2019 09:37 IST
Image Credit: pixabay

Kyle Palmieri scored the go-ahead goal at 11:34 of the third period, and the New Jersey Devils ended a seven-game losing streak with a 2-1 win over the Pacific Division-leading Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night in Glendale, Ariz. Jesper Boqvist scored the other New Jersey goal, Miles Wood and Michael McLeod each had two assists, and Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 31 shots for the Devils, who got their first win since Nov. 28.

Blackwood improved to 9-9-4 in the net on the season. Alex Goligoski scored the Coyotes' only goal, and Vinnie Hinostroza recorded his fourth assist in two games. Darcy Kuemper had 31 saves against 33 shots.

Arizona has lost five of its last seven home games but remained in first place in the Pacific after losses by Edmonton and Calgary on Saturday. The Devils won despite playing without points leader Taylor Hall, who was in street clothes after being designated a healthy scratch for the second straight game. Hall is the subject of trade talks, with the Coyotes among the teams thought to be interested in acquiring the 10th-year forward.

The Devils scored first, with Boqvist deflecting McLeod's rebound shot past Kuemper at 2:17 of the first period. It was Boqvist's third goal of the season. Arizona answered with a power-play goal from Goligoski, the Coyotes' seventh power-play goal in seven games. The Coyotes' penalty kill stopped three Devils' power plays.

After a scoreless second period, Palmieri collected a deflection and flipped the puck past Kuemper high into the net for his team-leading 12th goal of the season at 11:34 of the third. The Devils placed goaltender Louis Domingue, a former Coyote, on injured reserve before Saturday's game. Evan Cormier, called up from Adirondack of the ECHL, served as a backup.

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Heat beat Mavericks after Doncic injured

Jimmy Butler scored 27 points as the Miami Heat recorded a 122-118 overtime victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday in a game that saw Luka Doncic sprain his right ankle early in the first quarter. After Jalen Brunsons 3-pointer gave ...

Golf-Deeper US talent pool proves decisive at Presidents Cup

A deeper pool of talent finally proved decisive for a Tiger Woods-led United States team that clinched a 16-14 victory at the Presidents Cup on Sunday after what had been a difficult week. As well as being up against a highly motivated and ...

You can't be honest about someone's work in industry, they don't take it well: Kareena

Kareena Kapoor Khan believes its impossible to be honest about someones work in the industry as they dont take it well but its important for stars to have people around who tell them the truth. The actor said she expects people who are clos...

Pakistan appoints Foreign Office spokesperson as its envoy to Germany

In a major diplomatic reshuffle, Pakistan has appointed 20 ambassadors and consul generals in its various missions abroad that also included Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal who was named as the countrys new envoy to Germany. Acc...
