Udinese are a dangerous team: Sarri ahead of clash

Ahead of the clash against Udinese, Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri termed his opponents as a 'dangerous team'. "Udinese are a dangerous team, which knows how to close out games well. They have strikers who work well and can be dangerous in different circumstances," the club's official website quoted Sarri as saying.

The manager stressed that certain conditions are required for Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain to play together. "An offensive mentality does not mean playing with an extra striker. Certain conditions are required for Cristiano, Dybala and Higuain to play together." Sarri said.

Juventus squad: Szczesny, De Sciglio, De Ligt, Ronaldo, Ramsey, Dybala, Douglas Costa, Alex Sandro, Danilo, Matuidi, Bonucci, Pjaca, Higuain, Emre Can, Rugani, Rabiot, Demiral, Bentancur, Pinsoglio, Bernardeschi, Muratore, and Buffon. Juventus will play against Udinese in Serie A today. (ANI)

