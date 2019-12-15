Injured Hazlewood ruled out of Boxing day Test

Australian bowler Josh Hazlewood was on Sunday ruled out of the second Test against New Zealand due to a hamstring tear. Hazlewood picked an injury on the second day of the ongoing first Test match. He bowled only eight balls in the match before walking off the ground on Friday.

"Without doubt, 'Patto' (Pattinson) and Michael Neser, they'll be in the squad 100 per cent and we'll look whether we replace Josh with another fast bowler," cricket.com.au quoted Australian coach Justin Langer as saying. "The obvious one would be Peter Siddle actually. He did a really good job in the Ashes, he's bowling very well for Victoria and it's at the MCG where he's played a lot of cricket," he added.

At the end of day three of the first Test match, Australia were in a dominating position as they took a lead of 417 runs. Australia bundled out Kiwis on 166 as Mitchell Starc bagged five scalps while spinner Nathan Lyon clinched two. (ANI)

