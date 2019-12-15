Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Beer celebration costs Ravens CB Peters $14K

The beer that Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters shotgunned after jumping into the stands to celebrate a victory over the Buffalo Bills last Sunday turned out to be an expensive beverage. He has been fined $14,037 for unsportsmanlike conduct, the NFL Network reported Saturday. Deeper U.S. talent pool proves decisive at Presidents Cup

A deeper pool of talent finally proved decisive for a Tiger Woods-led United States team that clinched a 16-14 victory at the Presidents Cup on Sunday after what had been a difficult week. As well as being up against a highly motivated and well prepared International team, the U.S. players faced a steep learning curve to become familiar with a Royal Melbourne course most had never stepped foot on until Tuesday morning. NBA roundup: Harden's 54 carries Rockets

James Harden delivered another exceptional scoring performance, and the Houston Rockets swept a brief two-game swing against Eastern Conference opponents, cruising past the host Orlando Magic 130-107 on Friday. Two nights after pairing 55 points with eight assists in Cleveland against the Cavaliers, Harden posted 54 points and seven assists to subdue the Magic, who have dropped three straight games. Fire at new Rangers stadium quickly extinguished

A fire that started Saturday afternoon inside Globe Life Field, the new Texas Rangers ballpark set to open in 2020, was out within a half-hour, according to the fire department in Arlington, Texas. No injuries were reported and the fire is still being investigated, so no cause has been determined, according to Arlington Deputy Fire Chief Jonathan Ingols. Burrow sets voting records in winning Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow won the 85th Heisman Trophy in record-setting fashion on Saturday night. The redshirt senior, who transferred from Ohio State following spring practice in 2018 after failing to win the starting job, has led the Tigers to a 13-0 record and the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. He set a record for highest percentage of points in the balloting -- 93.8, breaking the record set by Ohio State quarterback Troy Smith, who earned 91.63 percent of the point total in 2006. USC receives NCAA notice of allegations

The Southern California men's basketball program received a formal notice of allegations from the NCAA tied to the federal investigation into corruption in the sport. USC became embroiled in the scandal more than two years ago when former assistant Tony Bland and nine others were arrested on fraud and bribery charges. Now, with the NCAA's notice, that means the Trojans face the prospect of sanctions that could include a loss of scholarships or a postseason ban. Abe opens Tokyo 2020 National Stadium

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hailed the completion of the National Stadium built for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Sunday, his speech at the Kengo Kuma-designed venue praising the efforts to finish on schedule after an early setback. The stadium, built at a cost of 156.9 billion yen ($1.44 billion), will have a capacity of 68,000 when it hosts the Olympic Games opening ceremony on July 24. Former French Open champion Schiavone says she has overcome cancer

Former French Open champion Francesca Schiavone has been given the all clear following a "tough battle" with cancer, the 39-year-old Italian has said. The 2010 Roland Garros champion did not provide any further details about the nature of her cancer diagnosis but said she was back in action following chemotherapy. Woods leads from front as U.S. win Presidents Cup

United States captain Tiger Woods led from the front as the Americans dominated the Sunday singles to overhaul the Internationals at Royal Melbourne 16-14 and claim an eighth successive Presidents Cup. Woods clinched a record 27th win in the event with a 3&2 victory over Abraham Ancer to fire up his team and then beamed from the sidelines as they landed crushing early blows before sealing the Cup with a match to spare. Athletics: Kipchoge to make return at April's London Marathon

Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge has chosen April's London Marathon for his first race since becoming the first person to run a marathon in under two hours, organizers said on Sunday. Kipchoge, who ran one hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds in a special race in October, will be seeking his fifth London title in the April 26 event.

