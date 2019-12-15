1st ODI: West Indies to bowl first against India in Chennai

West Indies won the toss and asked India to bat first in the first ODI of the three-match series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. India had clinched the T20I series 2-1 after defeating West Indies in the third match.

Talking about the team combinations, Indian skipper Virat Kohli informed that Manish Pandey, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Agarwal, and Yuzvendra Chahal will not feature in the first ODI. "Wanted to bat, very happy, it's a dry surface. Very surprised by West Indies' decision to bowl. Batting first is our strength," said Kohli.

Following are the playing XI of India and West Indies for the match: West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Sunil Ambris, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami. (ANI)

