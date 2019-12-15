Left Menu
Development News Edition

Perth Test: Starc, Lyon lead Australia to 296-run win over New Zealand

Australia won the first Test against New Zealand by 296 runs on the fourth day at the Perth Cricket Stadium here on Sunday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Perth
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 19:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 19:03 IST
Perth Test: Starc, Lyon lead Australia to 296-run win over New Zealand
Mitchell Starc (Photo/ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Australia won the first Test against New Zealand by 296 runs on the fourth day at the Perth Cricket Stadium here on Sunday. Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon picked four wickets each to reduce Kiwis to 171 in their second innings.

The visitors had a miserable start of the innings and lost Jeet Raval (1) and skipper Kane Williamson (14) early. Ross Taylor and Tom Latham stitched a 36-run partnership for the third wicket. The duo were departed in the successive overs by Starc and Lyon respectively. BJ Watling joined Henry Nicholls in the middle and built a stand of 41-run. The latter was caught by Travis Head off Lyon after scoring 21 runs.

Colin de Grandhomme and Watling played cautiously and built a partnership of 56-run to get past the 150-run mark. Grandhomme played a knock of 33 runs and was scalped by Pat Cummins, reducing the visitors to 154/6. Watling (40) was sent back to the pavilion by Starc in the next over. New Zealand failed to build long-partnership and were bundled at 171.

Earlier in the day, Australia declared their innings on 217/9 and gave the target of 468 runs for the win. Starc was awarded player of the match for scalping nine wickets. Both the teams will now face each other in the second Test of the three-match series at Melbourne from December 26. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

All institutions should get equal rights like those run by minorities, demands VHP

By Pragya Kaushika The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS affiliate Vishwa Hindu Parishad VHP has decided to seek equal rights for non-minority educational institutions from the Narendra Modi government and solicit amendments to Articles 29 an...

Student protests against India's citizenship law spread after clashes on campuses

Protests over a new citizenship law based on religion spread to student campuses across India on Monday as critics said Prime Minister Narendra Modis government was pushing a partisan agenda in conflict with Indias founding as a secular rep...

Mayawati says violence in Jamia, AMU unfortunate, demands inquiry

BSP president Mayawati on Monday termed as unfortunate the violence in Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia against the amended Citizenship Act and demanded a judicial inquiry. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also appe...

Plea against ban on traditional cotton manja: HC seeks Delhi govt reply

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the response of the AAP government on a plea challenging its notification prohibiting the manufacture, sale, purchase, and storage of traditional cotton manja, a thread used in kite flying. A bench of C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019