REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

United States captain Tiger Woods led from the front as the Americans dominated the Sunday singles to overhaul the Internationals at Royal Melbourne 16-14 and claim an eighth successive Presidents Cup.

TENNIS-OSAKA/ Osaka appoints Belgian Fissette as coach: Kyodo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Two-time grand slam winner Naomi Osaka has appointed Belgian Wim Fissette as coach, Kyodo news agency on Sunday quoted the Japanese player’s management as saying, as she gears up to defend her Australian Open title. OLYMPICS-2020-STADIUM/

Abe opens Tokyo 2020 National Stadium TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hailed the completion of the National Stadium built for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Sunday, his speech at the Kengo Kuma-designed venue praising the efforts to finish on schedule after an early setback.

UPCOMING SOCCER-GERMANY-WOB-BMG/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - VfL Wolfsburg v Borussia Moenchengladbach VfL Wolfsburg host Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Bundesliga.

15 Dec 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT CRICKET-ODI-IND-WIN/

Cricket-India v West Indies ODI series India host West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series in Chennai.

15 Dec 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-MCI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal v Manchester City Arsenal play Manchester City in the Premier League.

15 Dec 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-BRH/REPORT

Soccer - Women's Super League - Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion Manchester City take on Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Women's Super League, and we'll wrap up the rest of the action from the final round of games before the winter break.

15 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-FIO-INT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Fiorentina v Inter Milan Fiorentina host Inter Milan in a Serie A match. 15 Dec 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-VAL-MAD/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Valencia v Real Madrid

Valencia host Real Madrid in La Liga. 15 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-STE-PSG/REPORT (PIX) Soccer France - Ligue 1 - Saint-Etienne vs Paris St Germain - wrap

Saint-Etienne host PSG in Ligue 1 15 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SURFING-WSL/ Surfing - World Surf League - Vans Triple Crown of Surfing - Billabong Pipe Masters

The final event of the World Surfing League's World Championship Tour (WCT) takes place at Pipeline, on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii. Ten men's qualifying spots for surfing's debut at the Tokyo Olympic Games are up for grabs for surfers on the 2019 WCT, adding further importance to this contest at one of surfing's most dangerous locations. 16 Dec

SOCCER-CLUB-FLA-XXX/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - FIFA Club World Cup - Flamengo v TBC - news conferences & training

The South American champions Flamengo and a team yet to be determined prepare for the first FIFA Club World Cup semi-final at Doha's Khalifa International Stadium. 16 Dec

CRICKET-TEST-AUS-NZL/ Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - First test

Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - First test at Perth Stadium - Day/Night 16 Dec

SOCCER-ENGLAND/ Soccer-Talking points from the Premier League weekend

Five talking points from the Premier League weekend. 16 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

ATHLETICS-YEARENDER/ Athletics-Kipchoge breaks new ground but folly of Doha taints the year

A look back at the year in athletics 16 Dec 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/ Soccer - Italy - Talking-points from the Serie A weekend

Talking-points from the Serie A weekend 16 Dec 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/ Soccer - Spain - Talking points from the weekend in La Liga

Talking points from the weekend's action in La Liga. 16 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-MAD/PREVIEW Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Preview - Barcelona meet Real in rescheduled Clasico

Barcelona meet La Liga title rivals Real Madrid in the eagerly anticipated 'Clasico' which was postponed in October amid political unrest. 16 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/DRAW (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Champions League Round of 16 draw

UEFA stages the draw for the Champions League round of 16. 16 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-EUROPA/DRAW (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Europa League Round of 32 draw

UEFA stages the draw for the Europa League round of 32. 16 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

