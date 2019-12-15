Left Menu
Development News Edition

Important to work hard on fitness levels: India U17 women's head coach

India U17 women's head coach Thomas Dennerby said that the side has to work hard on the fitness levels ahead of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 21:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 21:58 IST
Important to work hard on fitness levels: India U17 women's head coach
Thomas Dennerby (Photo/Indian Football Team Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

India U17 women's head coach Thomas Dennerby said that the side has to work hard on the fitness levels ahead of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. "It is extremely important to work hard on fitness levels. It is important that you feel strong in the player's tunnel and feel that you are ready with all that training behind you. I hope to see the test results keep getting better by October next year and it will show the players that they are physically, technically and mentally ready," All India Football Federation (AIFF) quoted Dennerby as saying.Dennerby from Sweden comes with a rich experience of coaching the senior women's teams of Sweden and Nigeria FIFA Women's World Cup, Olympic Games, European and African Championships.

The India U17 women's team is currently in Mumbai, along with Sweden and Thailand competing in the U17 Women's Football Tournament 2019, which is also Dennerby's first taste of international-level action since his appointment as the Indian head coach. "As compared to the previous places where everything is already developed coming to India is thrilling and challenging. If we can do something good with this team it will be something new for this country. To help a country like India to have a successful World Cup would be very exciting," Dennerby said.

"The mental part is one of the things we need to work. The girls haven't played a championship before. Whatever you do the first game of the World Cup will be the first for these girls and we can't change that," he added. When asked about are the girls feeling to much pressure playing in front of the home crowd Dennerby said: "Pressure would be if I would have asked them to sing in a concert in front of 30000 people because that's an act which they haven't ever done. But they are footballers, and you are probably best in playing football. You have other people around you to guide you and pick you -- they won't pick you if you're not ready for it. If you are good enough to be picked, you are good enough to handle the situation."

India will next take on Thailand in the competition on Tuesday, December 17. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Hyderabad: Protests erupt at Maulana Azad National Urdu University against CAA

Students of the Maulana Azad National Urdu University MANUU in Hyderabad on Monday held protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, as well as in support of their counterparts in New Delhis Jamia Millia Islamia JMI and Aligarh Mus...

Din on day 1 of Maha session: BJP MLAs sport 'Savarkar' caps

The winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly began on a stormy note on Monday as BJP MLAs entered the House wearing saffron caps with the message Mi Pan Savarkar I am also Savarkar printed on them. Before entering the House, the legislato...

Action will be taken against people if they damage public

Manipur police has warned that action will be taken against people if they damage public property or put up road blockades during the 12-hour strike called by Left parties on December 19 to protest against the amended Citizenship Act. Insp...

RBI saw growth slowdown, acted ahead of time by cutting rates from Feb: Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday said the central bank saw economic growth slowdown in February, prompting it to cut rates ahead of the curve and wondered why markets were surprised with the decision to pause rate reduction. Noting th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019