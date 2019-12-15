Lungi Ngidi picks hamstring injury ahead of Tests against England

South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi picked an acute hamstring muscle injury during the warm-up in the ongoing Mzansi Super League and will miss the opening Test against England. Ngidi will not be able to play the final of the MSL, Cricket South Africa chief medical officer Shuaib Manjra said he will attend rehab and return-to-play program with the aim of getting him fit to play for the Momentum Multiply Titans in January 2020.

"Lungi Ngidi sustained an acute hamstring muscle injury during the warm-up prior to the MSL T20 play-off on Friday. Scans done on Saturday showed a significant Grade 1 tear of his hamstring muscle and therefore he has been ruled out of the MSL T20 final," ESPNcricinfo quoted Manjra as saying. "He will commence his rehab and return-to-play program with the aim of getting him fit to play for the Momentum Multiply Titans in January 2020 and based on his progress, a decision will be made regarding his availability for selection for the Proteas team," he added.

England will play four Tests against South Africa, followed by three ODIs and as many T20Is. The first Test will be played at Centurion from December 26. (ANI)

