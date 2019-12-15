Reports: Indians trading P Kluber to Rangers

The Cleveland Indians are finalizing a deal to trade two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber to the Texas Rangers, multiple outlets reported Sunday. In exchange, the Rangers will send right-handed reliever Emmanuel Clase and outfielder Delino DeShields Jr. to the Indians. The deal is done pending the results of Kluber's physical, per the reports.

Kluber, 33, is a three-time All-Star and two-time American League Cy Young winner (2014, 2017) with a 98-58 record, a 3.16 ERA and 1,461 strikeouts in nine seasons with the Indians. The right-hander's 2019 season ended after just seven starts when a line drive fractured his pitching arm on May 1 against the Miami Marlins. He finished 2-3 with a 5.80 ERA.

In October, the Indians picked up Kluber's $17.5 million contract option for the 2020 season. Cleveland also has an $18 million team option for 2021, with a $1 million buyout. Other teams linked to trade rumors for Kluber this winter have included the Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres.

Clase, 21, made his major-league debut in August and compiled a 2-3 record with a 2.31 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings in 21 games (one start). DeShields, 27, batted .249 with four homers, 32 RBIs and 24 stolen bases in 118 games for the Rangers in 2019.

A first-round pick (eighth overall) by the Houston Astros in 2010, DeShields was selected by the Rangers in the 2014 Rule 5 draft. His career numbers, all with Texas, include a .246 average with 18 homers, 126 RBIs and 106 steals in 539 games.

