Bulls' front office says Boylen's job is safe

  • Updated: 16-12-2019 01:36 IST
  • Created: 16-12-2019 00:21 IST
Chicago Bulls executive John Paxson gave a vote of confidence to embattled coach Jim Boylen in a rare interview with reporters this weekend. Boylen has drawn scrutiny for the Bulls' 10-18 start to the season, which has included multiple fourth-quarter failings. The Bulls are 27-59 since Boylen took over for Fred Hoiberg midway through last season.

"We're committed to Jim," Paxson said in comments published on NBCSportsChicago.com. "There's no quick fix to this. We're not thinking of making any changes. Jim is a grinder. He's going to keep grinding." The team's top scorer, Zach LaVine, has clashed with Boylen at times this season but says he is committed to the team and the coach. Another veteran, Thaddeus Young, recently indicated to reporters that he is unhappy with the playing time he is receiving from Boylen.

Does the locker room still buy into the hard-nosed coach? "We recognize players have a voice in this day and age," Paxson said. "They're empowered in a way they've never been. And that's a good thing for the league. They've taken that and used it in a positive way for the league.

"We talk to the players. Thad, we've spoken to. The one thing I am confident (in) is guys in that locker room share the same goal. They are together. There's never going to be a perfect situation. There's always some conflict. ... "I don't expect this group to fracture. I'd be disappointed if they did."

The Bulls begin a four-game road trip Monday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

