Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mavericks star Doncic (ankle) could miss 2 weeks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 01:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 00:39 IST
Mavericks star Doncic (ankle) could miss 2 weeks
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic could miss two weeks with a sprained right ankle, ESPN reported Sunday. The reigning NBA Rookie of the Year was injured on Saturday night when he stepped on Miami guard Kendrick Nunn's foot while driving to the basket.

He left the court with 10:20 remaining in the first quarter and went to the locker room for treatment. X-rays were negative, but he did not return to the Mavericks' 122-118 loss. "Luka Doncic will not travel to Milwaukee due to a right ankle sprain," Dallas coach Rick Carlisle texted reporters Sunday, per ESPN. "He will stay in Dallas with (Mavericks director of player health and performance) Casey Smith and receive treatment. There will be no further updates until Wednesday night."

Dallas plays at Milwaukee on Monday night and returns home to host Boston on Wednesday night. Doncic, 20, has emerged as a Most Valuable Player candidate in his second season, averaging 29.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game through 25 games. He has eight triple-doubles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

WPI inflation comes in at 0.58 pc in Nov against 4.47 pc year-on-year

The annual rate of inflation based on monthly wholesale price index WPI stood at 0.58 per cent in November versus 0.16 per cent in the previous month. The official WPI for all commodities base 2011-12100 for November rose by 0.10 per cent t...

Delhi HC refuses to lend urgent hearing to plea seeking judicial inquiry into Jamia protests

The Delhi High Court on Monday did not accede to a request to grant an urgent hearing to a petition seeking judicial inquiry into protests against the newly-enacted Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, which erupted in the national capital and ...

No report sought by MHA from Delhi Police over Jamia Nagar violence

The Ministry of Home Affairs MHA has not sought any report from the Delhi Police over the violence that ensued in Jamia Nagar area after protests broke out against the new citizenship law, sources said. According to the sources, the ministr...

Golf-Malaysian Open to return to Asian Tour calendar in 2020

The Malaysian Open will return to the Asian Tour next year following a four-year hiatus, officials said on Monday. The event will offer a purse of 1 million and be held at Kota Permai Golf and Country Club March 5-8.The Malaysian Open becam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019