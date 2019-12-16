Left Menu
Development News Edition

Texans snap Titans' streak to seize AFC South lead

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 03:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 02:47 IST
Texans snap Titans' streak to seize AFC South lead

Carlos Hyde had 26 carries for 104 yards and scored the go-ahead touchdown early in the fourth quarter, and the Houston Texans held on for a 24-21 win over the host Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon. Deshaun Watson completed 19 of 27 passes for 243 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for Houston (9-5), which took sole possession of the first place in the AFC South. Kenny Stills had both of the Texans' touchdown catches.

Ryan Tannehill passed for two touchdowns and rushed for another for Tennessee (8-6), whose four-game winning streak came to an end. Tannehill completed 22 of 36 passes for 279 yards with one interception. The score was tied at 14-14 when Hyde put Houston back on top with a 10-yard rushing touchdown with 10:34 left in the fourth quarter. The veteran running back cut to the outside and outraced three Titans defenders toward the left pylon for his fifth rushing score of the season, making it 21-14.

The Texans made it 24-14 on a 29-yard field goal by Ka'imi Fairbairn with 3:31 remaining. Tennessee pulled within 24-21 when Dion Lewis hauled in an 11-yard touchdown pass from Tannehill with 2:04 to go, but the Titans' onside kick was recovered by Houston moments later.

Houston built a 14-0 lead at halftime. A big play by the Texans' defense set up the first score of the game. Tannehill fired a pass to tight end Anthony Firkser on a slant route near the goal line, but Texans safety Justin Reid delivered a hard hit to pop the ball loose and defensive end Whitney Mercilus snagged it for his second career interception -- both of which have come this season.

Mercilus returned the interception 86 yards to the Titans' 12-yard line. Two plays later, Watson lofted a perfect pass to Stills in the back of the end zone with 9:59 remaining in the second quarter. The Texans made it 14-0 when Watson connected with Stills again for the wideout's fourth TD of the season. The score came with 3:14 left in the first half.

Tennessee cut the deficit to 14-7 with 5:34 remaining in the third quarter when Tannehill scored on a 1-yard run. The Titans pulled even at 14-14 when Tannehill hit A.J. Brown for a 5-yard score with 13:35 left in the fourth quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC refuses to lend urgent hearing to plea seeking judicial inquiry into Jamia protests

The Delhi High Court on Monday did not accede to a request to grant an urgent hearing to a petition seeking judicial inquiry into protests against the newly-enacted Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, which erupted in the national capital and ...

No report sought by MHA from Delhi Police over Jamia Nagar violence

The Ministry of Home Affairs MHA has not sought any report from the Delhi Police over the violence that ensued in Jamia Nagar area after protests broke out against the new citizenship law, sources said. According to the sources, the ministr...

Golf-Malaysian Open to return to Asian Tour calendar in 2020

The Malaysian Open will return to the Asian Tour next year following a four-year hiatus, officials said on Monday. The event will offer a purse of 1 million and be held at Kota Permai Golf and Country Club March 5-8.The Malaysian Open becam...

J-K highway reopened after remaining closed for four days

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was reopened for traffic on Monday, four days after landslides and snowfall at several places led to its closure that leftover 4,000 vehicles stranded, officials said. Srinagar-Jammu National Highway has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019