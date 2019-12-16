Left Menu
Order restored after coin-toss confusion in Dallas

  Updated: 16-12-2019 05:21 IST
  Created: 16-12-2019 05:17 IST
The NFL league office stepped in to correct an apparent miscommunication involving the opening coin toss of the Dallas Cowboys' game against the Los Angeles Rams in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday. According to the Fox broadcast, the Cowboys were set to kick off to start both halves after quarterback Dak Prescott was not clear about his team's choice, and referee Walt Anderson ruled Dallas chose to kick-off rather than defer its choice to the second half.

When the Cowboys won the toss, Prescott was asked by Anderson what the team wanted to do. The video showed that Prescott initially said "defense" twice, then said they wanted to "kick" the ball twice, pointing in the direction he wanted to kick. Anderson then asked Prescott, "You want to kick?" Prescott then said, "We defer to the second half, yes." Anderson then said, "OK, you're going to kick."

Shortly after the Cowboys kicked off, the Fox broadcast announced that Anderson heard Prescott say the Cowboys wanted to kick rather than defer their choice to the second half. That would mean the Rams would have the option to receive the second-half kickoff, as well. However, league officials in New York and Anderson conferred during halftime and confirmed that Prescott used the word "defer," according to the Fox broadcast. That proved enough to correct the issue, as the Rams kicked off to the Cowboys to start the third quarter.

In an NFL game, each team gets to decide whether it wants to kick off or receive to start one of the halves. If the team that wins the toss wants to receive the kickoff to start the second half, they must defer their choice until after halftime, meaning the opposing team must decide what it wants to do to start the game.

Anderson initially ruled that Prescott said the Cowboys would kick, which would have counted as Dallas' decision on what to do with the ball to start a half -- until the ruling was changed. The Cowboys entered Sunday at 1-4 in their last five games, going from what seemed to be a playoff lock to one tied for first in the NFC East entering Sunday -- but with only a 6-7 record.

Dallas came out strong Sunday, however, taking a 28-7 lead at intermission and driving for a field goal on the first possession after halftime.

