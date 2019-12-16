Left Menu
Streaking Pacers cruise past Hornets

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 06:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 06:13 IST
Aaron Holiday scored 23 points off the bench as the Indiana Pacers rode a dominant fourth quarter to a 107-85 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday in Indianapolis. Indiana's Domantas Sabonis recorded his 12th consecutive double-double after collecting 12 points and 12 rebounds to propel the Pacers to their 11th win in 14 games.

Myles Turner added 14 points and 10 boards as Indiana outscored Charlotte by a 35-19 margin in the fourth quarter to avenge a 122-120 overtime loss on Nov. 5. Sabonis and Turner did not play in that game due to a strained calf and sprained ankle, respectively. Cody Zeller collected 19 points and 12 rebounds and Bismack Biyombo added 11 points and a season-high 17 boards for the Hornets, who saw their three-game winning streak come to a halt.

Devonte' Graham, who scored a then-career-high 35 points in the first encounter, was limited to 12 on 3 of 18 shooting from the floor -- including 3 of 14 from 3-point range. Indiana responded after seeing its 19-point lead whittled to six with a frenzied start to the fourth quarter. Aaron Holiday highlighted an early 11-4 surge with four free throws before sinking a 3-pointer and pull-up jumper to give the Pacers a 95-75 advantage with 4:24 remaining.

Sabonis set up Turner for an alley-oop dunk and Malcolm Brogdon's step-back jumper pushed Indiana's lead to 63-44 early in the third, however Charlotte went on a 22-9 run to end the quarter. Malik Monk made three straight pull-up jumpers to highlight Charlotte's 10-0 surge in the comeback attempt. Indiana benefited from a sterling shooting performance in the first half, making 52.4 percent from the floor (22 of 42) to seize a 59-44 lead at intermission.

Turner made a pair of mid-range jumpers before draining a 3-pointer to cap Indiana's 13-0 run in the first quarter. Justin and Aaron Holiday each made a 3-pointer to push the Pacers' lead to 31-18 while former Charlotte guard Jeremy Lamb connected from beyond the arc to increase their advantage to 46-28 with 5:49 left in the second.

