Pep Guardiola calls Kevin De Bruyne an 'extraordinary' player

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praised Kevin De Bruyne's performance against Arsenal and called him an 'extraordinary' player. "Kevin made an incredible two goals and an assist. He is an extraordinary player so we don't discourage his quality. He sees passes and action that normal humans can't see, having a special vision and assists," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

De Bruyne scored twice during their Premier League clash against Arsenal on Sunday and helped his club secure a 3-0 win. Guardiola said De Bruyne can play in different positions.

"Always we speak to him, 'You have to score more goals', and today he scored two incredible goals and got an assist for Raheem Sterling," he said. "Kevin can play in different positions, but, of course, when they can think more in attack and less in defence, it is much better," Guardiola added. (ANI)

