Soccer-Draw for Europa League round of 32
Draw for the Europa League round of 32 on Monday (first named team plays the first leg at home): Wolverhampton Wanderers v Espanyol
Sporting v Istanbul Basaksehir Getafe v Ajax Amsterdam
Bayer Leverkusen v Porto Copenhagen v Celtic
APOEL v Basel CFR Cluj v Sevilla
Olympiacos v Arsenal AZ Alkmaar v LASK
Club Brugge v Manchester United Ludogorets v Inter Milan
Eintracht Frankfurt v Salzburg Shakhtar Donetsk v Benfica
VfL Wolfsburg v Malmo AS Roma v Gent
Rangers v Braga The ties will be played on Feb. 20 and 27.
