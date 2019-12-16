Left Menu
Soccer-Draw for Europa League round of 32

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 18:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 18:06 IST
Draw for the Europa League round of 32 on Monday (first named team plays the first leg at home): Wolverhampton Wanderers v Espanyol

Sporting v Istanbul Basaksehir Getafe v Ajax Amsterdam

Bayer Leverkusen v Porto Copenhagen v Celtic

APOEL v Basel CFR Cluj v Sevilla

Olympiacos v Arsenal AZ Alkmaar v LASK

Club Brugge v Manchester United Ludogorets v Inter Milan

Eintracht Frankfurt v Salzburg Shakhtar Donetsk v Benfica

VfL Wolfsburg v Malmo AS Roma v Gent

Rangers v Braga The ties will be played on Feb. 20 and 27.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

