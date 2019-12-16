South Africa announces Test squad for England tour

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced a 16-man squad for the first two Test matches against England.The proteas' squad included six uncapped players. The cricketers -- who are in line to make their debut -- are Beuran Hendricks, Dane Paterson, Dwaine Pretorius, Pieter Malan Rudi Second and Rassie van der Dussen.

Earlier, South Africa suffered a big blow after their lead pace bowler Lungi Ngidi was ruled out of the Test series. Ngidi picked up an acute hamstring muscle injury during the warm-up in the ongoing Mzansi Super League.

South Africa squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Beuran Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Pieter Malan, Aiden Markram, Zubayr Hamza, Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Dane Paterson, Andile Phehlukwayo, Vernon Philander, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second, Rassie van der Dussen. South Africa will host England for four Tests, followed by three ODIs and as many T20Is. The first Test will be played at Centurion from December 26.

The ODI series against South Africa starts on February 4 in Cape Town. (ANI)

