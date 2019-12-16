Left Menu
ISL match between NEUFC-BFC in Guwahati to go ahead as per schedule

  PTI
  Guwahati
  Updated: 16-12-2019 19:19 IST
  Created: 16-12-2019 19:19 IST
The Indian Super League (ISL) match between NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC will be held as per schedule on Tuesday here with normalcy slowly returning to the Assam capital following days of unrest owing to the passing of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. Sporting activities took a hit in Guwahati last week after an ISL game and a Ranji Trophy cricket match were suspended on October 12 because of curfew.

NorthEast United's earlier home match against Chennaiyin FC here was postponed after the host city was placed under a curfew following protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. But as per team sources, Tuesday's match is very much on course.

"As of now the match is on, our players are travelling to Guwahati by tomorrow morning flight from Bangalore," a BFC official told PTI. Guwahati had plunged into chaos last week with early protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, forcing the authorities to place the state under curfew on December 11 night.

Assam, the gateway to the northeast, is calm now with curfew relaxed and people going about their lives normally. However, peaceful protests are continuing in Guwahati and other places.

