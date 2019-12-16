Left Menu
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Turkey is looking to grant citizenship to U.S. national former NBA star Shane Larkin so that the player can join the national side, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said. SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/DRAW

Real Madrid to face Man City, Liverpool meet Atletico NYON, Switzerland, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Thirteen-times winners Real Madrid were drawn against English champions Manchester City while title-holders Liverpool must face Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 following Monday's draw.

BOXING-HEAVYWEIGHT/FURY Fury splits with trainer two months before Wilder bout

British boxer Tyson Fury has split with trainer Ben Davison and teamed up with Javan 'Sugar' Hill two months before his February rematch with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-ITALY-CAG-LAZ/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Cagliari v Lazio Cagliari host third-placed Lazio in a Serie A match.

16 Dec 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-BRH/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion Crystal Palace play Brighton in the Premier League

16 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-CLUB-MNT-LIV/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Club World Cup - Monterrey v Liverpool - news conferences & training Monterrey and Liverpool prepare for the second FIFA Club World Cup semi-final at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha. 17 Dec

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-MAD/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid news conference & training

Real Madrid prepare for their match away to Barcelona in the first Clasico of the season. This match was originally scheduled for October 26 but was postponed amid security concerns amid violent political demonstrations in Catalonia. 17 Dec 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

BLINDSKATEBOARDING JAPAN-BLINDSKATEBOARDER/ (PIX) (TV)

Skateboarding - Blind skateboarder uses cane to ride the rails Blind Japanese skateboarder Ryusei Ouchi doesn't let his disability get in the way of his love for the sport as he uses a cane to navigate his way around the skatepark.

17 Dec 23:00 ET / 04:00 GMT SURFING

SURFING-WSL/ Surfing - World Surf League - Vans Triple Crown of Surfing - Billabong Pipe Masters

The final event of the World Surfing League's World Championship Tour (WCT) takes place at Pipeline, on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii. Ten men's qualifying spots for surfing's debut at the Tokyo Olympic Games are up for grabs for surfers on the 2019 WCT, adding further importance to this contest at one of surfing's most dangerous locations. 17 Dec

CRICKET CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/

Cricket - Australia name squad for India tour Australia announce a squad for January's one-day tour of India.

17 Dec

