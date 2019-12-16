Left Menu
PCI signs MoU with Cairn Foundation to support Jhajharia, Gurjar and 7 others

  • Updated: 16-12-2019 20:43 IST
  • Created: 16-12-2019 20:43 IST
PCI signs MoU with Cairn Foundation to support Jhajharia, Gurjar and 7 others

The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) on Monday announced it has signed an MoU with Cairn Foundation to support 10 para athletes including double Paralympic gold medallist Devendra Jhajharia and two-time World Para Athletics champion Sundar Singh Gurjar. According to the MoU, Cairn Foundation will support the overall development of 10 para athletes from Rajasthan and Gujarat, including supply of sports kit and equipment, specialised training and coaching, diet and nutrition supplements, physiotherapy, exposure to domestic and international camps; international competitions, and incentives for exceptional performances.

The MoU, which was signed on September 6, meant Cairn Foundation has extended its partnership with PCI under the 'Project Divyang' for a period of one year with effect from the day of signing. Since 2017, Cairn Foundation has been supporting three promising Para-athletes from Rajasthan. Apart from Jhajharia and Gurjar, the new association will extend support to ace para badminton star Parul Parmar and seven others.

"Under Project Divyang, Para athletes have already shown fruitful results and this new partnership with Cairn Foundation is another step to give wings to the dreams of many potential athletes who can be Paralympic medallists. "We hope that this partnership will help grow the Paralympic Movement in the country," said Gursharan Singh, PCI interim President.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

