DDCA forms 3-member CAC for 2019-20 season

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 22:16 IST
  • Created: 16-12-2019 22:16 IST
The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Monday appointed a three-member Cricket Advisory Committee for the 2019-20 domestic season. The committee will comprise of former players Robin Singh Jr, Parwinder Awana and Sumit Narwal.

"We are happy to announce the constitution of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) for the domestic season 2019-20," DDCA Director of Cricket, Sanjay Bharadwaj said in a statement. As per the terms, the panel will be responsible for picking up various selection committees as well as the coaching staff of teams representing DDCA in domestic cricket.

