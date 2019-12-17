Left Menu
Reports: Brewers, OF Garcia agree to 2-year deal

  • Updated: 17-12-2019 05:30 IST
  • Created: 17-12-2019 05:22 IST
Free-agent outfielder Avisail Garcia agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal with the Milwaukee Brewers, multiple media outlets reported Monday. Also Monday, the Brewers officially announced the signing of right-hander Josh Lindblom to a three-year, $9.125 million deal.

Last season, Garcia played for the Tampa Bay Rays after signing a one-year, $3.5 million deal. Garcia, 28, was a right fielder in his only season with the Rays, batting .282 with a career-high 20 home runs, along with 72 RBIs in 125 games. Over eight major league seasons, including stops with the Detroit Tigers (2012-13) and Chicago White Sox (2013-18), his career batting average is .273 with 96 home runs and 374 RBIs in 763 games.

He was an American League All-Star with the White Sox in 2017, batting .330 with 18 homers and a career-high 80 RBIs in 136 games. Earlier Monday, Lindblom, 32, was introduced at Miller Park, home of the Brewers. He pitched primarily in the Korean Baseball Organization the past five seasons, where he was a starter after working mainly as a reliever in the major leagues.

The former Purdue pitcher grew up in Indiana and played parts of five big-league seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2011-12), Philadelphia Phillies (2012), Texas Rangers (2013), Oakland Athletics (2014) and Pittsburgh Pirates (2017). Back home in the States, he told the media, "This was always one of my favorite places to play. I love the stadium, the venue, the city. Being from the Midwest, it feels like home. That's something that now, with three young kids, is important to us."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

