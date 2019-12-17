Astros keep RHP Smith with two-year deal

The Houston Astros announced Monday they have re-signed right-hander Joe Smith to a two-year contract. Smith's deal is worth $8 million, according to The Athletic.

The 35-year-old Smith missed the first half of last season while recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon. He excelled in the second half with a 1-0 record and 1.80 ERA in 28 appearances and was a mainstay in the postseason while compiling a 3.12 ERA in 10 relief outings. Smith also pitched for Houston in 2018 and was 5-1 with a 3.74 ERA in 56 appearances.

Smith has limited right-handed batters to a .215 average over his 13-year career. He is 50-29 with a 2.98 ERA in 782 career relief appearances with the New York Mets (2007-08), Cleveland Indians (2009-13, 2017), Los Angeles Angels (2014-16), Chicago Cubs (2016), Toronto Blue Jays (2017) and Astros.

