Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pelican International Inc. Acquires Confluence Outdoor LLC Assets

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Laval
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 07:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 07:00 IST

 Pelican International Inc. announces today the acquisition of substantially all Confluence Outdoors LLC assets, located in Greenville, South Carolina. With this acquisition, the company now offers the most comprehensive assortment of paddle sports equipment in the industry, from premium brands to more accessible and reliable products.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1055906/Pelican_International.jpg

"The entire Pelican team, my brother Christian and I are thrilled to welcome the Confluence team in the Pelican family. The combination of the two businesses will produce by far the largest and most comprehensive group in the paddle sports space. This paddle sports powerhouse will offer, under the best brands, a complete line-up of products spanning all paddle sports categories, catering to the needs of all types of consumers. As always, our primary focus is the satisfaction of our products' users," said Antoine Élie, cofounder of Pelican International.

"The acquisition aims to capitalize on the strengths and capabilities of two synergistic businesses and brands, from the products that make their success to the people that make them shine, in a consolidating and globalizing industry. With more than 800 employees in three manufacturing sites strategically located in North America, an improved distribution network and a strong commitment to innovation, the momentum behind both brands is stronger than ever. Starting today, our team members, retailers and paddle sports enthusiasts from all backgrounds will be put at the forefront of our strategy in order to unlock our full potential and to continue to execute our growth plan," stated Danick Lavoie, president and CEO of Pelican International.

"Pelican and Confluence are the ideal fit. It's the optimal union of two industry leaders poised to drive innovation and serve consumers better than ever before. This is very powerful as a force for good for the industry and consumers in general," mentioned Todd King, vice-president of marketing at Confluence Outdoor.

Reed Smith LLP served as legal counsel to Pelican, and Nexsen Pruet, LLC served as legal counsel to Confluence, in the transaction.

About Pelican International

Pelican International is a world leader in the design and manufacture of kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, canoes, pedal boats, and fishing boats. For over 50 years, we have leveraged our mastery of thermoforming to deliver durable, quality products at affordable prices. A commitment to innovation, investment in state-of-the-art technology and rigorous quality control standards are the cornerstones of our business philosophy. Our guiding principle is simple and enduring: to bring quality products within reach of all outdoor enthusiasts.

We are committed to protecting the environment and minimizing our ecological footprint. Our initial plant, located in Laval, Quebec, Canada, recycles over 99% of the excess material produced in its manufacturing processes and is equipped with specially designed ducts that redirect heated air from their moulding ovens to heat the facility during the fall and winter months. Proud to be one of Canada's best-managed companies since 2014, all our employees care about our customers and they sincerely hope all boaters will wear a personal flotation device at all times when on or near the water.

About Confluence Outdoor

Confluence Outdoor is a portfolio of six premier watersport brands including Wilderness Systems®, Perception®, Dagger®, Mad River Canoe®, Harmony Gear®, and Boardworks®. With a full collection of kayaks, canoes, surf and stand-up paddleboards, and a wide range of paddle sports accessories—ranging from touring and recreational to high-performance fishing and whitewater products, the Confluence brands cater to all levels of watersport enthusiasts.

For further information:
Elizabeth Rivas
Director, eCommerce and Communication
rivase@pelicansport.com
1-800-463-6960 ext.225

Related Files

Press release Pelican 16-12-19_ENG final.pdf

Related Images

image1.jpg

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

Car blast kills one man in Damascus

Damascus Syria, Dec 17 SputnikANI At least one man was killed in a car explosion in the Syrian capital in the early hours of Tuesday, Syria TV reports.The car driver was killed when an explosive device, planted by terrorists in his vehicle,...

'Little Miss Period" tackles Japan's menstruation taboos with a punch

Her timing can be terrible and she can pack a mean punch.But Little Miss Period - a pink blob with red lips and red pants who stars in a Japanese manga comic and movie of the same name - has a mission breaking taboos in a society where talk...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks ride Wall St momentum to 8-month peak, pound slips

Asian shares rose to their highest in eight months on Tuesday, as trade deal optimism and Wall Streets streak to all-time highs supported sentiment, while familiar fears of a hard Brexit knocked the pound. The mood carried MSCIs broadest in...

New strategy adopted for resolving historical claims arising from abuse

The Crown has adopted a new strategy for resolving historical claims arising from abuse in state care that better reflects its principled response to the Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry, State Services Minister Chris Hipkins and A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019