Bagan ropes in Senegal forward Diawara

  Kolkata
  Updated: 17-12-2019 21:17 IST
City giants Mohun Bagan on Tuesday signed 31-year-old Senegalese striker Baba Diawara for rest of the season. Diawara, who has a vast experience in playing top leagues of Europe and Asia, will replace Salva Chamorro in the attacking zone.

But it remains to be seen whether Mohun Bagan will get his service before Sunday's much-anticipated I-League derby against arch-rivals East Bengal. "Baba Diawara has applied for his visa and we will confirm his arrival date soon," Mohun Bagan said in a statement.

Hailing from Dakar, Diawara started his career from local club ASC Jeanne d'Arc and signed for Portugese club Maritimo when he was just 19. He came into the limelight soon with his goal scoring abilities and several European clubs tried to poach him from Maritimo.

He cracked a 4.5 years deal with La Liga club Sevilla FC during January transfer window of 2012. He opened his account for Sevilla FC against Atletico Madrid and scored another two goals against Rayo Vallecano.

Later on, he played for La Liga clubs Levante and Getafe before finally coming back to his old club Maritimo in 2015-16 season. He scored 48 goals and had 21 assists in five seasons there. After spending one-and-a-half year in Portugal, he joined A-League champions Adelaide United.

He played 20 matches for A-League outfit Adelaide United FC in three seasons and scored six goals and had two assists. He featured in AFC Champions League as well for Adelaide United and scored against Gamba Osaka in a 3-3 draw and assisted twice in the same match.

