Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Barca coach Valverde tells fans to protest freely in 'Clasico' but show respect

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 02:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 00:44 IST
Soccer-Barca coach Valverde tells fans to protest freely in 'Clasico' but show respect
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said fans can protest if they wish but must remain respectful during Wednesday's La Liga clash with Real Madrid, which is set to be a highly-politicized encounter between Spain's biggest rivals. 'El Clasico' has always been fraught with tension -- Luis Figo, who left Barcelona for Real Madrid, famously had a pig's head thrown at him in one match in 2002 -- and anger about the central government's handling of the region's independence drive is expected to be felt in the stands.

Fans' chants and actions are set to come in for renewed scrutiny, however, after Sunday's second division match between Rayo Vallecano and Albacete was abandoned for offensive chanting and Valverde told supporters not to cross the line. "Fans can express themselves freely as long as they show respect to everyone," the coach told a news conference on Tuesday.

"I don't know what will happen after that game was suspended but football should be something that unites us, not separates us." The match was originally scheduled for Oct. 26 but postponed due to political unrest in Barcelona over the jailing of Catalan independence leaders and the rescheduled match will take place amid a large pro-self-determination protest around the Camp Nou.

Valverde criticized the decision to call off that game and hopes the match goes ahead incident-free at the second time of asking. "At the time I thought it was better to play the match and return to normality and I think the same about tomorrow's game. The fans will express themselves how they wish but the game will be played," he said. Authorities have assembled 3,000 private and public security officers for the game in response to the demonstration and for the first time ever the two teams will meet in the same hotel before the match and share a police escort to the ground.

"It's a small change but not a significant one," added Valverde. "We're used to a lot of attention being focused on our matches and we know what everyone is saying on the outside but all we're worried about is the match and playing well for 90 minutes."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

CAA: Madras varsity students on protest mode for third day in

A section of students of the Madras University here continued their protest for the third day on Wednesday against the amendment to the Citizenship Act. The defiant students said they will continue their agitation.Meanwhile, students of col...

Not ashamed to talk about it: Theron on her mom killing her dad in self defense

Hollywood star Charlize Theron has opened up about her childhood when her mother shot and killed her alcoholic father in self defence, saying she is not ashamed to talk about the incident. The incident took place in June, 1991 in Benoni, ne...

Making franchise fans happy would be a mistake in any creative process, says Rian Johnson

Star Wars The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson believes that catering to the expectations of fans is a mistake as it wont have a long lasting impact on the viewers. His comments came after the latest instalment of Star Wars, The Rise of Skyw...

BSP MPs urge Prez to rescind amended citizenship law

Dubbing the amended citizenship law as divisive and violative of constitutional provisions, Bahujan Samaj Party on Wednesday urged President Ram Nath Kovind to rescind the legislation. The party also demanded a judicial probe into police ex...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019