Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Flamengo fight back against Al Hilal to reach Club World Cup final

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 03:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 01:20 IST
Soccer-Flamengo fight back against Al Hilal to reach Club World Cup final

Brazilian champions Flamengo came from behind to beat Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal 3-1 on Tuesday and book their place in the final of the Club World Cup.

The Copa Libertadores winners will face either European champions Liverpool or Mexico's Monterrey in Saturday's final. Al Hilal, the Asian Champions League winners, took a deserved lead in the 18th minute at the Khalifa International stadium when a low shot from Salem Al Dawsari took a deflection off Flamengo defender Pablo Mari and flew into the roof of the net.

Flamengo got back on level terms four minutes after the interval when Uruguayan Giorgian De Arrascaeta tapped in after a clever cut back from the impressive Bruno Henrique. Bruno Henrique then put the Brazilians ahead, meeting a fine Rafinha cross with a thundering header at the near post.

It was Bruno Henrique who created the third goal, putting the outcome beyond doubt, as his low cross was turned into own net by Ali Albulayhi. Al Hilal's Peruvian midfielder Andre Carrillo was sent off in the 84th minute after an awful, over the top, challenge on De Arrascaeta.

Liverpool and Monterrey face each other at the same venue on Wednesday in the other semi-final. Earlier, Tunisia's Esperance beat Qatari side Al Sadd 6-2 to claim fifth place with Libyan forward Hamdou Elhounis grabbing a hat-trick.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Making franchise fans happy would be a mistake in any creative process, says Rian Johnson

Star Wars The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson believes that catering to the expectations of fans is a mistake as it wont have a long lasting impact on the viewers. His comments came after the latest instalment of Star Wars, The Rise of Skyw...

BSP MPs urge Prez to rescind amended citizenship law

Dubbing the amended citizenship law as divisive and violative of constitutional provisions, Bahujan Samaj Party on Wednesday urged President Ram Nath Kovind to rescind the legislation. The party also demanded a judicial probe into police ex...

NBA roundup: Pacers halt Lakers' win streaks

Domantas Sabonis had 26 points and 10 rebounds to lift the Indiana Pacers to a 105-102 win against the Lakers on Tuesday night in Indianapolis, snapping Los Angeles seven-game overall winning streak and 14-game road winning streak. Myles Tu...

Rugby-Hodge extends Wallabies contract to 2023

Utility back Reece Hodge has extended his Wallabies contract through to the 2023 World Cup in France, Rugby Australia said on Wednesday. Hodges new deal means he will also stay at his Super Rugby club Melbourne Rebels through to 2023.The 25...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019