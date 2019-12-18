Lions to retain coach Patricia, GM Quinn for 2020
Detroit Lions owner Martha Ford said Tuesday the team will retain head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn for the 2020 season. After going 6-10 in Patricia's first year in 2018, the Lions are currently 3-10-1 and stuck in a seven-game losing streak.
"We expect to be a playoff contender (next year)," Ford said during a chat with a small group of beat reporters, per mlive.com. "Those are our expectations, which we've expressed to both Bob and to Matt." Star quarterback Matthew Stafford has been out since Week 9 with hip and back injuries.
Detroit lost at home on Sunday 38-17 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Quinn has been with the Lions since 2016.
Both Patricia and Quinn came over from the New England Patriots. Quinn worked for the Patriots from 2000-15, serving as their director of pro scouting for his last four years with the team. Patricia was head coach Bill Belichick's defensive coordinator from 2012-17.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
