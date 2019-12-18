Wizards F Hachimura sidelined with groin injury

Washington Wizards rookie forward Rui Hachimura will miss at least five games due to a groin injury, the team announced Tuesday. The Wizards said Hachimura will be re-evaluated when the team returns to Washington after a four-game road trip that runs from Dec. 20-26. He will also miss Wednesday's home game against the Chicago Bulls.

Hachimura suffered the injury during the second quarter of Monday's 133-119 victory over the Detroit Pistons. Hachimura is averaging 13.9 points and 5.8 assists in 25 games.

Washington also signed 7-foot-1 center Anzejs Pasecniks to a two-way contract and waived guard Chris Chiozza, who averaged 2.7 points and 2.8 assists in 10 games with the team. Pasecniks hasn't played in an NBA game.

