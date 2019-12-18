Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Guardiola expects quick decision on Arteta over Arsenal move

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 04:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 04:44 IST
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Guardiola expects quick decision on Arteta over Arsenal move
Image Credit: Pexels

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said he expected a "quick decision" on assistant Mikel Arteta's future, confirming his fellow Spaniard was in talks to take the vacant Arsenal job.

Guardiola said Arteta will be at Oxford United on Wednesday for City's League Cup quarter-final but appears resigned to the prospect of losing his right-hand man. "I think it (the decision) is going to happen quick," Guardiola was quoted as saying by the BBC. "Why not? It's a good argument."

Former Arsenal captain Arteta is the leading candidate to succeed Unai Emery as Arsenal manager after the London club's chief executive Vinai Venkatesham was pictured outside the 37-year-old's house in the early hours of Monday morning. "Mikel is travelling to Oxford with us tomorrow," Guardiola earlier told reporters. We were so smart to pick him up and the other clubs missed it. He's an incredible person, good manager. Work ethic. That's why he is what he is.

"He's talking with Arsenal so I don't know. Now he is part of our group and staff and he is here. When we have new news, I will know and you will know. Now he is here, tomorrow travelling. He trained today and that's all." Spaniard Arteta made 149 appearances for Arsenal before joining City's coaching staff in 2016 where he has enjoyed a successful spell as assistant to Guardiola, helping the club to consecutive Premier League titles over the last two seasons.

Guardiola said he had spoken to Arteta about the Arsenal opportunity and would not stand in his way. "I am a guy who lets people live with freedom and do what they want because that is what they want in the moment, for their lives, family, professionally and individually," he said.

"Mikel knows exactly what we think about him. After that, we cannot do more."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

CAA: Madras varsity students on protest mode for third day in

A section of students of the Madras University here continued their protest for the third day on Wednesday against the amendment to the Citizenship Act. The defiant students said they will continue their agitation. Meanwhile, students of c...

Time to protest on social media alone is over: Farhan Akhtar

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar on Wednesday said he will be hitting the streets to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act as he believes that the time to express outrage on social media alone is over. The actor took to Twitter to anno...

George, Leonard send Clippers past Suns

Paul George scored 24 points and Kawhi Leonard added 20, guiding the Los Angeles Clippers to a 120-99 victory over the visiting Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. Lou Williams, who returned from a two-game absence due to a sore calf, had 20 poi...

Japan journalist wins high-profile #MeToo case

A Tokyo court on Wednesday awarded 3.3 million yen USD 30,000 in damages to journalist Shiori Ito, who accused a former TV reporter of rape in one of the most high-profile cases of the MeToo movement in Japan. The civil case made headlines ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019