Left Menu
Development News Edition

QB Jackson leads Ravens' NFL-high 12 Pro Bowl picks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Baltimore
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 07:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 07:36 IST
QB Jackson leads Ravens' NFL-high 12 Pro Bowl picks
Image Credit: Flickr

Quarterback Lamar Jackson highlights the list of 12 Baltimore Ravens selected for the Pro Bowl, which won't include Tom Brady for the first time since 2008. The NFL on Tuesday night revealed the rosters and the starters for the Jan. 26 all-star game in Orlando, Fla., with the Ravens tying the 1973 Miami Dolphins for most Pro Bowl players in the initial selection. When subs are included, the 2007 Dallas Cowboys hold the record with 13 Pro Bowl players.

The New Orleans Saints lead this year's NFC teams with seven selections. Jackson has passed for 2,889 yards and 33 touchdowns while rushing for 1,103 yards and seven scores and leading the Ravens to an NFL-best 12-2 record.

Six Ravens were chosen as AFC starters, including offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley and guard Marshal Yanda. The New England Patriots have three Pro Bowl selections, but not the 42-year-old Brady, whose 10-year streak came to an end. The AFC quarterbacks are Jackson, the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and the Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson.

The Chiefs placed six players on the AFC roster for the second consecutive season. The Saints have five starters, including defensive end Cameron Jordan, cornerback Marshon Lattimore and receiver Michael Thomas. Quarterback Drew Brees, who missed five games early in the season because of a thumb injury, came back strong to make his 13th Pro Bowl in 19 seasons. He set the NFL career record for touchdown passes Monday night.

NFL.com reported that the Bosa brothers -- the Los Angeles Chargers' Joey and San Francisco 49ers rookie Nick -- were the top two vote-getters at defensive end. Coaches, players and fans vote on the rosters, which are below, with asterisks indicating starters and not accounting for injured players:

AFC: OFFENSE

Quarterback: Lamar Jackson*, Ravens; Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs; Deshaun Watson, Texans Running back: Nick Chubb*, Browns; Derrick Henry, Titans; Mark Ingram, Ravens

Fullback: Patrick Ricard*, Ravens Wide receiver: DeAndre Hopkins*, Texans; Keenan Allen*, Chargers; Jarvis Landry, Browns; Tyreek Hill, Chiefs

Tight end: Travis Kelce*, Chiefs; Mark Andrews, Ravens Tackle: Ronnie Stanley*, Ravens; Laremy Tunsil*, Texans; Trent Brown, Raiders

Guard: Marshal Yanda*, Ravens; Quenton Nelson*, Colts; David DeCastro, Steelers Center: Maurkice Pouncey*, Steelers; Rodney Hudson, Raiders

DEFENSE Defensive end: Joey Bosa*, Chargers; Frank Clark*, Chiefs; Calais Campbell, Jaguars

Interior lineman: Cameron Heyward*, Steelers; Chris Jones*, Chiefs; Geno Atkins, Bengals Outside linebacker: Von Miller*, Broncos; T.J. Watt*, Steelers; Matt Judon, Ravens

Inside linebacker: Darius Leonard*, Colts; Dont'a Hightower, Patriots Cornerback: Stephon Gilmore*, Patriots; Tre'Davious White*, Bills; Marcus Peters, Ravens; Marlon Humphrey, Ravens

Free safety: Minkah Fitzpatrick*, Steelers; Earl Thomas, Ravens Strong safety: Jamal Adams*, Jets

SPECIAL TEAMS Kicker: Justin Tucker*, Ravens

Long snapper: Morgan Cox*, Ravens Punter: Brett Kern*, Titans

Return specialist: Mecole Hardman*, Chiefs Special teamer: Matthew Slater*, Patriots

NFC: OFFENSE

Quarterback: Russell Wilson*, Seahawks; Drew Brees, Saints; Aaron Rodgers, Packers Running back: Dalvin Cook*, Vikings; Christian McCaffrey, Panthers; Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk*, 49ers Wide receiver: Julio Jones*, Falcons; Michael Thomas*, Saints; Mike Evans, Buccaneers; Chris Godwin, Buccaneers

Tight end: George Kittle*, 49ers; Zach Ertz, Eagles Tackle: David Bakhtiari*, Packers; Tyron Smith*, Cowboys; Terron Armstead, Saints;

Guard: Zack Martin*, Cowboys; Brandon Brooks*, Eagles; Brandon Scherff, Redskins Center: Jason Kelce*, Eagles; Travis Frederick, Cowboys

DEFENSE Defensive end: Cameron Jordan*, Saints; Nick Bosa*, 49ers; Danielle Hunter, Vikings

Interior lineman: Aaron Donald*, Rams; Fletcher Cox*, Eagles; Grady Jarrett, Falcons Outside linebacker: Chandler Jones*, Cardinals; Khalil Mack*, Bears; Shaquil Barrett, Buccaneers

Inside linebacker: Bobby Wagner*, Seahawks; Luke Kuechly, Panthers Cornerback: Marshon Lattimore*, Saints; Richard Sherman*, 49ers; Darius Slay, Lions; Jalen Ramsey, Rams

Free safety: Budda Baker*, Cardinals; Eddie Jackson, Bears Strong safety: Harrison Smith*, Vikings

SPECIAL TEAMS Kicker: Wil Lutz*, Saints

Long snapper: Rick Lovato*, Eagles Punter: Tress Way*, Redskins

Return specialist: Deonte Harris*, Saints Special teamer: Cordarrelle Patterson*, Bears

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Kazakh president reshuffles senior officials

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday named Kanat Bozumbayev, previously energy minister, a presidential aide, and reshuffled a number of other senior officials.Tokayev did not immediately name a new energy minister, a key pos...

Charlize Theron details how her mother shot her father in 'self-defense'

Academy Award-winning actress Charlize Theron recently opened up her incredibly unhealthy family during childhood and the moment when her mother shot and killed her father in an act of self defense. In a recent radio interview, she spoke ab...

Red Wings can't keep pace, lose to Blue Jackets

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, Kevin Stenlund scored his first career goal, and the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets topped the Detroit Red Wings 5-3 on Monday. Cam Atkinson, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Gusta...

BoB shares slide by 2.9 pc after reports of under-reported bad loans

Shares of government-owned Bank of Baroda BoB fell by 2.93 per cent on Wednesday morning after the Reserve Bank of India RBI found that it had under-reported bad loans by Rs 5,250 crore in the financial year 2018-19. According to recent gui...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019