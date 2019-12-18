Left Menu
Monk's 22 points help Hornets take down Kings

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Charlotte
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 08:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 08:16 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@hornets)

Malik Monk scored 23 points off the bench and the Charlotte Hornets rode a strong fourth quarter to a 110-102 victory against the visiting Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night. Monk had 14 of his points in the fourth quarter, enabling him to become the first Charlotte player in three games to reach the 20-point mark. He shot 9-for-12 from the field.

The outcome spoiled a productive return for Kings guard De'Aaron Fox, who posted a team-high 19 points as a reserve. Fox, who played for the first time since Nov. 8, had been out with an ankle injury. Cody Zeller's 17 points, Marvin Williams' 16 points and Devonte' Graham's 15 points were key for the Hornets, who have won three of their past four games. Terry Rozier chipped in 11 points.

Bismack Biyombo's 12 rebounds helped the Hornets to a 51-33 advantage on the boards. He also scored 10 points. Harrison Barnes, Marvin Bagley III and Buddy Hield all had 14 points for Sacramento. Nemanja Bjelica added 12 points, Richaun Holmes had 11 points and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 10 points.

The Kings lost for just the second time in their past six games. They also had a three-game road winning streak snapped. The Hornets outscored the Kings by seven points on free throws, going 19 of 27 compared to Sacramento's 12 of 13.

After Barnes made the first basket of the second half, the teams played 15 consecutive minutes of game time with the margin never larger than four points until Monk's 3-pointer at the 8:36 mark made it 90-84. Then Graham bagged two 3-pointers in a 38-second span to stretch the lead to 96-86.

Fox had 11 first-half points coming off the bench. He also was called for three fouls in the half. Williams, returning from missing a couple of games with an injury, had 10 points by halftime as the Hornets were up 53-47 at the break. Charlotte received a boost with a 10-0 run in the first quarter.

