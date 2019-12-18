Pacers end Lakers' 14-game road win streak

Domantas Sabonis had 26 points and 10 rebounds to lift the Indiana Pacers to a 105-102 win against the Lakers on Tuesday night in Indianapolis, snapping Los Angeles' seven-game overall winning streak and 14-game road winning streak. Myles Turner had 16 points, Malcolm Brogdon scored 14 and T.J. Warren finished with 12 for the Pacers, who stretched their victory streak to four games.

LeBron James had 20 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, Dwight Howard made all 10 of his field-goal attempts and scored a season-high 20 points, and Avery Bradley added 13 points for the Lakers, who came in with the best record in the NBA at 24-3. Los Angeles star Anthony Davis sat out after spraining his right ankle on Sunday at Atlanta.

With the Lakers trailing by two points, James missed a 3-point attempt with 11.7 seconds left, but the Lakers appeared to get the rebound when Rajon Rondo threw the ball off Indiana's Aaron Holiday with 10.8 seconds remaining. However, after a review, Rondo was ruled out of bounds while still touching the ball. Sabonis made one of two free throws to give Indiana a 105-102 lead, and Rondo missed a long 3-point try with 2.8 seconds left.

The Pacers took a 78-76 lead into the fourth quarter and held off several pushes by the Lakers before JaVale McGee took a pass from Rondo coming through the key and scored on a dunk to move the Lakers back ahead 92-91 with 6:15 left. McGee (10 points, eight rebounds) was in the lineup in place of Davis.

The Pacers never led in the first half and trailed by as many as 10 points before scoring the first four points of the third quarter to move ahead 54-52. Danny Green made a 3-pointer for his first points to move the Lakers back ahead 55-54, but they wouldn't lead again until midway through the fourth quarter.

Jeremy Lamb didn't score in the first half either, but he sank consecutive jumpers to spark an 8-0 run and extend Indiana's lead to 67-58 with 5:38 left in the third quarter.

