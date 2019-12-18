Left Menu
Mikel Artera to perform tough task at Arsenal, says Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said that his assistant coach Mikel Artera, who is set to join as Arsenal's manager, will have a tough task to perform in the Gunners.

Pep Guardiola. Image Credit: ANI

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said that his assistant coach Mikel Artera, who is set to join as Arsenal's manager, will have a tough task to perform in the Gunners. The position of Arsenal's chief is lying vacant since the departure of Unai Emery after the club's dismal performance in the ongoing Premier League.

"I think Arsenal want to do the best thing possible. Sometimes it's not easy to handle this kind of situation. We cannot deny that all the clubs around the world make behind the scenes the first contact to try to avoid the clubs that are in charge," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying. Thirty-seven-year-old Arteta held a meeting with the Gunners' managing director Vinai Venkateshram and emerged as the main contender for becoming Arsenal's upcoming Permanent manager.

He has won three trophies with the Manchester City under the leadership of Guardiola but has never held a managerial position in career. "When the club takes a decision to replace the manager or buy players it's always to rise to be better. Whether it's going to happen or not, I don't know. You know my opinion about Mikel. He's a professional human being and a person, I don't have doubts about that," Guardiola said.

"All I can say from what I'm concerned is that Mikel was clear with me and that's all. Perhaps there is a problem with the chairmen and the CEOs - they have to talk to each other," he added. City will face Oxford United in the Football League Cup fixture on December 19 while Arsenal will lock horns against Everton in Premier League clash on December 21. (ANI)

